Azerbaijani envoy to Argentina presents his credentials

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador Rashad Aslanov has presented a copy of his credentials to Argentina’s President Mauricio Macri, the press service of the Azerbaijani For

During the meeting held as part of the ceremony of presenting credentials, the Azerbaijani envoy conveyed greetings of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev to his Argentine counterpart, Trend reports.

President Mauricio Macri also requested to convey his greetings and best wishes to the Azerbaijani president.

Macri wished Rashad Aslanov success in his diplomatic activity.

News.Az

