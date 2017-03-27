Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani envoy to Argentina presents his credentials

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijani envoy to Argentina presents his credentials

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador Rashad Aslanov has presented a copy of his credentials to Argentina’s President Mauricio Macri, the press service of the Azerbaijani For

During the meeting held as part of the ceremony of presenting credentials, the Azerbaijani envoy conveyed greetings of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev to his Argentine counterpart, Trend reports.

President Mauricio Macri also requested to convey his greetings and best wishes to the Azerbaijani president.

Macri wished Rashad Aslanov success in his diplomatic activity.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      