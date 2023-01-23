Azerbaijani female boxers win 11 medals at int’l tournament in Serbia

Azerbaijani boxers have claimed a clutch of 11 medals, including two golds at the 12th Nations Cup Women's tournament in Sombor, Serbia, News.Az reports.

The gold medals were clinched by Banuchichak Nasirli and Emili Rzayeva.

Lala Madatova, Aynur Mikayilova and Shahla Allahverdiyeva bagged silvers for Azerbaijan, while Sama Huseynova, Aysu Ismayilova, Narmin Alizade, Gunel Rahimova, Anakhanim Ismayilova and Esmira Mammadova scooped bronze medals of the tournament.

News.Az