Azerbaijani female FIFA referees to control three matches of Euro U17 Women - Qualification - Round 2

Azerbaijani female FIFA referees Farida Lutfaliyeva and FIFA assistant referee Gulnura Akbarzade will be in charge of three matches of the Round 2 of the 2024 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship`s qualification round to be held in Montenegro.

They will officiate matches between Belarus vs Andorra, Montenegro vs Andorra and Montenegro vs Belarus to be played on March 11, 14 and 17, respectively.

News.Az