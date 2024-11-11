Azerbaijani female taekwondo cadets win two golds at European Championship

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters won two gold medals at the 2024 European Cadet and Kids Taekwondo Championships in Tirana, Albania, News.Az reports.

Darya Huseynova and Esmanur Azayeva stood atop the podium, claiming the title of the championships.Shahin Abdullayev and Aliya Mammadli clinched silver medals, while Yusif Zeynalli earned a bronze medal of the competition.Darya Huseynova who claimed the top spot on the podium at the European Championship by surpassing all her rivals, is the daughter of Elbrus Hüseynov, who heroically died in the battles for the liberation of Jabrayil during the 44-day Patriotic War.

News.Az