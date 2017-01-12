Azerbaijani ferry prepares for safe mooring after smoke appears in engine room

+ ↺ − 16 px

Smoke formation took place on Azerbaijani ferry named after Academician Zarifa Aliyeva on Jan. 12 afternoon, the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping press service reported.

The ferry, which belongs to the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC, is now preparing to moor to the shore, Trend reports.

The smoke formation on the ferry took place at around 14:45 Baku time (UTC/GMT +4 hours) on Jan. 12. The crew promptly eliminated the smoke. Nobody was injured in the incident.

“The ‘Academician Zarifa Aliyeva’ ferry is preparing to safely moor to the shore with the help of the Irgiz tugboat. The crew is feeling well. The cause of the smoke formation on electricity wires in the ferry’s engine room is now being investigated,” the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping said.

