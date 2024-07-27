Azerbaijani film to be displayed at Sarajevo Film Festival

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani short film "Sanki yoxsan" (It's like you're not here), directed by Azer Guliyev, will be featured in the short films program at the Sarajevo Film Festival scheduled to be held in the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina on August 16-23.

A total of 54 films will compete for feature, documentary, short and student films categories.The film “It's like you're not here” was showcased at the Short Film Competition of the 77th Cannes Film Festival in May.

News.Az