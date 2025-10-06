Azerbaijani filmmakers win top awards at Korkyt Ata Turkic Film Festival

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani screenwriter and actor Taleh Yuzbeyov has won the Best Screenplay award for his work on the film May Be at the Korkyt Ata Turkic Film Festival, held in Aktau, Kazakhstan, with the support of the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY), News.Az reports citing AZERTAC.

Actor Parviz Mammadrzayev also received the Best Actor award for his performance in the film Oil.

The 2025 edition of the Korkyt Ata Turkic Film Festival featured around forty-seven films from various Turkic countries and regions, celebrating the richness and diversity of Turkic cinema.

