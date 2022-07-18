Azerbaijani FM and US Assistant Secretary of State hold phone talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Sunday held a phone conversation with US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The parties exchanged views on the regional developments, including various directions in the process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Minister Bayramov brought to the attention of the US side the well-known position of Azerbaijan on ensuring peace and progress in the region, including the opening of communications, the delimitation of the border between the two states, the start of work on a future peace treaty, as well as the steps taken by Azerbaijan in these directions. The importance of full fulfillment by the parties of their obligations was emphasized.

Donfried highly appreciated the first direct meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Tbilisi and stressed the importance of continuing direct contacts.

The parties also discussed several issues of mutual interest.

News.Az