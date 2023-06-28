Azerbaijani FM and US president’s national security advisor discuss Baku-Yerevan normalization process

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of his working visit to the United States, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Wednesday met with National Security Advisor to the US President Jake Sullivan, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the main direction of the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process, as well as on regional security issues.

The meeting was also attended by Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.

Briefing Sullivan in detail on the post-conflict situation in the region, Minister Bayramov stated that Armenia's failure to fulfill its obligations, its refusal to completely withdraw its armed forces from Azerbaijani lands and Armenia’s continued military-political provocations undermine peace efforts. He stressed that despite the current difficulties and challenges, Azerbaijan is determined to advance the agenda of normalization and peace.

The inadmissibility of Armenia's interference in the work carried out toward the reintegration of the Armenian residents of the Karabakh region into Azerbaijani society was emphasized, which is an internal issue of Azerbaijan. In this regard, it was noted that the provocation committed by Armenia against the Lachin border checkpoint of Azerbaijan is an indicator of Armenia's inability to accept Azerbaijan’s efforts to reintegrate Armenian residents of the Karabakh region, as well as the transparent and unimpeded passage of Armenian residents through the checkpoint.

Sullivan, in turn, noted that the US is interested in supporting activities aimed at signing a peace treaty between the two countries and that efforts in this direction will continue.

News.Az