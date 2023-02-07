Azerbaijani FM briefs Swiss ambassador about landmine threats posed by Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has met up with the outgoing ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Swiss Confederation Muriel Peneveyre, as she ends her diplomatic mission in the country, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The meeting saw discussions on the bilateral agenda of Azerbaijan-Switzerland relations in various fields, including cooperation within the international organizations as well as current regional and global situation.

FM Bayramov hailed the development of relations between the two countries in political, economic, trade and humanitarian spheres, expressing gratitude to ambassador Peneveyre for sparing no efforts in this regard and wishing the ambassador success in her future endeavors.

Bayramov also informed the Swiss diplomat about the post-conflict situation in the region, steps taken by Azerbaijan to forge ahead with the peace and normalization agenda, and the military-political provocations of Armenia that undermine this process. The FM also highlighted the restoration and reconstruction projects implemented in the region. He also touched upon provocations committed on the Lachin road that caused the rightful protest of Azerbaijan’s civil society representatives, noting that despite the baseless claims of the Armenian side aimed at misleading the international community, Azerbaijan remains committed to the peace process.

Azerbaijani FM provided an insight into the landmine threats, describing Armenia’s allegations on the blockade of the Lachin road and worsening humanitarian situation as completely unfounded.

Ambassador Muriel Peneveyre noted there is a great potential for further development of relations between the two countries both on bilateral and multilateral levels, saying that stepping up efforts in this direction would contribute to cementing bilateral ties. She also recalled the event marking the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, the work done by the joint commission, as well as high-level reciprocal visits. She stressed the importance of continuing peace talks aimed to ensure peace and security in the region.

They also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az