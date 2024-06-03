Azerbaijani FM briefs US official on recent progress on Baku-Yerevan peace agenda

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with U.S. Department of State Senior Adviser for Caucasus Negotiations Louis Bono, the Foreign Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on various aspects of the Azerbaijan-US bilateral and multilateral cooperation agenda, as well as the regional peace process in the post-conflict period.Minister Bayramov emphasized the positive impact of reinforced contacts between officials from both countries, highlighting the importance of reciprocal visits in this context.The minister updated Louis Bono on the current situation in the region in the post-conflict period, including negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia aimed at normalizing relations and advancing the peace process. He also noted the recent achievements on the peace agenda.Jeyhun Bayramov particularly emphasized that the recent agreement reached between the delimitation commissions, which includes the return of four Azerbaijani villages that had been under Armenian occupation, once again confirms the usefulness of the bilateral negotiation process in making a real contribution to regional peace and trust-building.During the conversation, they noted that the constructive negotiations held on May 10-11 in Almaty, Kazakhstan, also indicate the effectiveness of the bilateral peace process.Senior Adviser Bono underlined that ongoing regional developments contribute to future peace-building activities and reiterated that the US is ready to support and promote the negotiation process.The two also discussed other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az