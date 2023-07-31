Azerbaijani FM: Burning of Quran in Denmark and Sweden ‘unacceptable’

+ ↺ − 16 px

The burning of the Muslim holy book Quran in Denmark and Sweden is unacceptable, said Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in Ankara, FM Bayramov condemned the burning of the Quran in some countries, News.Az reports.

"We strongly condemn it. No one has the right to ignore and disrespect Muslims under the guise of free speech and human rights. These states must take significant and effective measures to prevent this. We need to look at the results and make an informed decision," he said.

"Unfortunately, Islamophobia has spread across a number of countries. Aggression towards religious writings is simply one form of Islamophobia. Such campaigns are taking place in a lot of nations, which is utterly wrong," the top Azerbaijani official added.

News.Az