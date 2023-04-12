Azerbaijani FM, Chairman of OSCE discuss comprehensive issues

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, received a delegation headed on April 12, 2023 by the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Northern Macedonia, Bujar Osmani, News.az reports.

After a face-to-face meeting between Bayramov and Osmani, an expanded meeting was held with the participation of delegations from both sides.

During the comprehensive discussions held at the expanded meeting, various topics of the OSCE agenda were touched upon within the chairmanship of Northern Macedonia in this organization in 2023, as well as prospects for bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Northern Macedonia.

At the meeting, the views of our country regarding the OSCE were brought to the attention of the guests. The issues of restoring peace and security, preventing conflicts, promoting cooperation, supporting sustainable economic growth and environmental cooperation occupy a central place in the agenda of the Presidency of Northern Macedonia. Our country positively assesses such priority areas within the presidency of Northern Macedonia as support for country members, issues related to mine clearance, cyber security, communications, gender equality, as well as climate change, energy security and anti-corruption.

The significance of enhancing dialogue and interstate partnership on the bilateral agenda in such areas as economy, trade, transport, energy security, education and tourism was highlighted. In particular, they spoke about the importance of mutual visits and top-level meetings, including cooperation in the framework of bilateral and international organizations. They expressed confidence in the successful continuation of joint efforts to deepen relations between our countries and further expand mutually beneficial cooperation for the benefit of our friendly nations.

At the meeting, Azerbaijan's efforts to overcome the consequences of the conflict that remained in the past were discussed, as well as priorities in post-conflict rehabilitation, reconstruction and reintegration. Among other things, our country's outlook on normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia at the interstate level, the main goal of which is the signing of a peace treaty, was brought to attention. At the same time, guests were also informed about the obstacles and military-political provocations of Armenia that deal a blow to such efforts.

Moreover, due to the fact that the OSCE methods and means are the basis for the organization's broad and comprehensive participation in post-conflict rehabilitation activities, the value of the organization's contribution to post-conflict reconstruction efforts carried out in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, including mine clearance, was emphasized. The extrabudgetary Azerbaijan's Cooperation Program was approved last year, as well as the creation of the corresponding repository program by the OSCE Secretariat.

Later, at a press briefing, the ministers made statements following the meeting and answered journalists' questions.

News.Az