Azerbaijani FM considers Baku-Yerevan peace treaty ‘possible’ by year-end

Azerbaijan and Armenia potentially can reach a peace agreement even before the end of 2023, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said in an interview with Reuters.

He noted that there is certain progress in the peace talks and that Baku strives to make a deal.

"Why did it take the prime minister of Armenia two and a half years (since the end of the 2020 second Karabakh war) to state that he actually recognized the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan?" the foreign minister also said.

According to Bayramov, the peace agreement is quite achievable if Armenia is ready to take certain steps.

"If there is a desire not only to make statements, but also some practical steps, then it's potentially possible to agree even before the end of the year, but if there is no real readiness, then it may be later," he added.

