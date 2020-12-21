Azerbaijani FM discuss cooperation issues with Afghan delegation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with the National Security Advisor of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Hamdullah Mohib and Chief of Staff to Afghan President Mohammad Shaker Kargar, who are on an official visit to Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, Bayramov expressed gratification with the established bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Afghanistan, as well as cooperation within international organizations. The Azerbaijani foreign minister stressed that there is great potential for the development of cooperation between the two countries.

Stressing that Afghanistan has always supported Azerbaijan’s position, based on the international law, the minister said that the political support of the fraternal country was clearly demonstrated during the 44-day Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War.

The minister added that the Azerbaijani people highly appreciate this support.

Mohib expressed gratification with the meeting with President Aliyev and stressed that personal relations between the leaders of the two countries played a special role in the development of bilateral relations.

Congratulating Azerbaijan on the victory, Mohib stressed that Afghanistan has always supported Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.

The parties exchanged views on cooperation in the field of economy, security, transport, and other spheres, including those on the development of the Lapis-Lazuli international transit route and the Trans-Caspian fiber-optic communication line, as well as opportunities for Afghan youth to study in Azerbaijan and other topics.

Other regional issues of mutual interest were also discussed at the meeting.

News.Az

