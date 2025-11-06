Azerbaijani FM, EU envoy discuss peace process, future cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met in Baku on Wednesday with Magdalena Grono, the European Union’s Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia, to discuss Azerbaijan–EU relations, the Azerbaijan–Armenia normalisation process, and regional and international issues.

The sides reviewed cooperation in the political, economic, transport and energy security fields, underscoring the importance of continued consultations on cooperation platforms and instruments between Azerbaijan and the EU, News.Az reports, citing the Foreign Ministry.

Both officials expressed satisfaction with recent high-level contacts and dialogues, stressing the need to maintain momentum.

Grono reaffirmed the EU’s readiness to support progress achieved within the framework of the Washington Summit, where the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia initialled a peace agreement.

Bayramov briefed the EU envoy on recent developments in the normalisation and peace process with Armenia and conveyed Azerbaijan’s position.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on other bilateral and regional matters of mutual interest.

News.Az