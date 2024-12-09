Azerbaijani FM extends condolences over deadly helicopter crash in Türkiye
Photo: Social media
Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov extended condolences over a deadly military helicopter crash in Türkiye.“We received the news of the military helicopter crash in the city of Isparta, Türkiye, with deep sorrow. We pray to Allah for mercy upon the martyrs who lost their lives in this tragic accident and extend our condolences and wish patience to the families of the deceased,” Bayramov said on X, News.Az reports.
A military helicopter belonging to the Army Aviation School crashed near a fuel station in Keçiborlu district, Isparta, located in southwestern Türkiye on Monday, which resulted in the deaths of at least six servicemen.