Azerbaijani FM extends condolences to Czech Republic

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has conveyed condolences to the Czech Republic in light of the existence of victims as a result of the shooting at the university of this country, News.az reports.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives as a result of mass shooting at the Charles University in Prague, Czech Republic. We express heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims of this tragic attack and we wish speedy recovery to the injured ones," said in the post.

Yesterday, 15 people were killed as a result of the shooting in the building of Charles University in Prague.

