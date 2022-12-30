Azerbaijani FM extends condolences to Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has extended condolences to Türkiye regarding the explosion that occurred in the restaurant in Aydin province, the Minister posted on Twitter, News.az reports.

“I wish Allah’s mercy to those who died as a result of the explosion in Aydin province of fraternal Turkiye, wish patience to their families, and speedy recovery to the injured ones,” noted the Minister.

News.Az