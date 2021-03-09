Azerbaijani FM, Head of UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs hold meeting in video format

+ ↺ − 16 px

On March 9, 2021, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with the Head of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs Mark Lowcock in a video conference. The meeting was attended by delegations from both sides.

During the video conference, the sides discussed the current situation in the region, including the implementation of the trilateral statements of November 10, 2020, and January 11, 2021.

At the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on cooperation in the field of humanitarian activities with the UN and relevant agencies in all conflict-affected territories of Azerbaijan.

News.Az

