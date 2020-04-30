Azerbaijani FM holds phone talks with Saudi counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov had a telephone conversation with his counterpart from Saudi Arabia Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

The sides discussed the current state of bilateral relations between the two countries, as well as a number of topical issues on the agenda of cooperation, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

During the telephone conversation, the issues of cooperation in the spheres of renewable energy and tourism between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia were discussed and the Ministers stressed the importance of increasing efforts in these directions after the global health crisis.

The parties exchanged views on a Summit of the Contact Group of the Non-Aligned Movement to be held on May 4, 2020 in a video-conference format upon the initiative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and dedicated to “We are together against COVID-19” subject.

The ministers also noted the importance of cooperation and mutual support between the two countries within international organizations.

News.Az

