Azerbaijani FM informs US Assistant Secretary of State about Armenia’s provocations

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov met Friday with US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien on the sidelines of the 60th Munich Security Conference.

The parties discussed the issues on the bilateral and multilateral agenda between the two countries, as well as prospects of the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted that the recent provocation by Armenia, which resulted in the injury of an Azerbaijani military serviceman by a sniper shot without any provoking factor after 5 months of stability, was intended to undermine the peace process.

FM Bayramov described European Union’s (EU) “binocular diplomacy” as unacceptable, saying it had been used as a tool of the anti-Azerbaijani propaganda, contrary to the declared objectives of the EU mission in Armenia to contribute to the regional stability and confidence-building between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Touching upon the draft peace agreement, the Azerbaijani FM highlighted the ongoing claims against Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in Armenia’s constitution, legislative acts, international organizations and courts, and stressed the importance of refraining from such claims.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

News.Az