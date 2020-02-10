Azerbaijani FM invites IAEA Director General to visit Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on the sidelines of the International Conference on Nuclear Security in Vienna.

The sides exchanged views on the implementation of projects in the framework of the Technical Cooperation Program with IAEA and priority directions of cooperation.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov congratulated Rafael Mariano Grossi on his appointment as the Director-General of the IAEA and invited him to visit Azerbaijan.

Rafael Mariano Grossi hailed the fruitful cooperation between Azerbaijan and the IAEA, noting the importance of further developing these ties.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov pointed out that our country is interested in expanding cooperation with the IAEA. For further developing the relations, our interest in the representation of the Azerbaijanis at the Agency was brought to the attention of the Director-General.

The sides also exchanged views on the existing perspectives of potential cooperation between IAEA and NAM during the presidency of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Non-Aligned Movement.

News.Az

News.Az