Azerbaijani FM makes post on 33rd anniversary of January 20 tragedy

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov made a post on the 33rd anniversary of the 20 January tragedy on his Twitter account.

"We honor the memory of our heroic martyrs, who gave their lives for the freedom and independence of Azerbaijan, with deep respect. As a result of the sacrifice of our martyrs, our tricolor flag flies in every corner of Azerbaijan," the top diplomat tweeted.

News.Az