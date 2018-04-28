Azerbaijani FM meets Costa Rican counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met Costa Rican Foreign Minister Manuel Gonzalez Sanz, who is on a working visit to Azerbaijan.

The ministers discussed prospects for development of bilateral relations in various fields, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az. Minister Elmar Mammadyarov presented to his counterpart Honorary Diploma of the Foreign Ministry for his contribution to the development of friendship and cooperation between the countries.

News.Az

News.Az