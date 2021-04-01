Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani FM meets Russian counterpart in Moscow

On April 1, 2021, within his working visit to Moscow to attend a meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov had a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

At the meeting, which was attended by delegations from both sides, detailed discussions were held on issues of bilateral cooperation, the current regional situation, and the implementation of Trilateral Statements.

The sides expressed satisfaction with the level of dialogue between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation.

At the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on international issues of mutual interest.

Azerbaijani FM meets Russian counterpart in Moscow

