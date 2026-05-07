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Ukrainian drones reportedly strike military facility in Moscow Oblast

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Ukrainian drones reportedly strike military facility in Moscow Oblast
Photo: Kyiv Independent

Ukrainian drones reportedly targeted a russian military facility in Moscow Oblast overnight on May 7.

The reported strike took place in Naro-Fominsk in the Moscow region, where social media channels and local sources shared information about explosions and air defense activity, News.Az reports, citing Kyiv Independent.

Russian authorities have not officially confirmed the extent of the damage or the exact target of the attack.

The incident comes amid an increase in Ukrainian long-range drone operations aimed at military and logistics infrastructure inside russian territory. Reports indicated that air defense systems were activated during the attack as authorities attempted to intercept the drones.

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The strike was reported ahead of Russia’s planned Victory Day events, during a period of heightened tensions and increased security measures in Moscow and surrounding regions.


News.Az 

By Leyla Şirinova

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