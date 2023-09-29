Azerbaijani FM meets special rep of Russia's president

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Advisor to the President of the Russian Federation, Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation on Climate Issues Ruslan Edelgeriev, News.az reports.

The current cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia, including prospects for a possible partnership in the field of environmental protection, as well as issues arising from the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) have been discussed.

The sides reviewed the current situation in the region after Azerbaijan's anti-terrorist measures, and also exchanged views on humanitarian aid issues.

News.Az