Azerbaijani FM meets with Belarusian Deputy PM

On March 3, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Belarusian Deputy PM Igor Petrishenko, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan to attend the Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement's Contact Group on the fight against COVID-19, Azerbaijani MFA told News.az.

During the meeting, satisfaction with the development of friendly and cooperative relations between the two countries was expressed.

It was noted that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Belarus, and in this regard, events dedicated to this significant date are planned to be held in both countries during the year.

The sides stressed the importance of deepening cooperation in the field of education, science, culture, sports, and work with youth. The sides brought to attention the necessity of developing cooperation between the MFAs of the two countries.

News.Az