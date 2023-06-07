Azerbaijani FM meets with chairman of Slovakian National Council

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Chairman of the National Council of Slovakia Boris Kollar, News.az reports citing the tweet of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

According to the ministry, the parties discussed the agenda of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Slovakia, and exchanged views on issues of regional and international security.

Previously, Bayramov took part in a round table organized by the analytical center "GLOBSEC" as part of his trip to Slovakia.

The event addressed the Azerbaijani-Slovak relations, the current state of relations with the European Union, global and regional security issues, various aspects of energy security, tasks and challenges in the post-conflict period in the region, existing mine threats, the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia and other issues.

