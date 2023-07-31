Azerbaijani FM meets with chief adviser to Turkish president

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of his visit to Türkiye, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting with Akif Cagatay Kilic, the chief adviser to the President of Türkiye, News.az reports.

The meeting revolved around crucial matters concerning bilateral and regional cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye. Additionally, the two officials discussed collaboration within international organizations such as the UN, the OIC, and the Organization of Turkic States.

Today marked the official visit of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov to Türkiye. During this visit, he engaged in a productive meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, which was followed by a joint press conference. Subsequently, the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister was received by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

