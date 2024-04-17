Azerbaijani FM meets with CICA Secretary General

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Secretary General of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Kairat Sarybay have explored collaboration prospects at COP-29 (the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change), News.Az reports via the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan.

The parties also addressed potential goals and preparations for Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the CICA in 2024-2026, existing activity within the organization, and future prospects.



Sarybay praised Azerbaijan's consistent active participation in the CICA framework and expressed heartfelt congratulations on the country's chairmanship.



The secretary general emphasized Azerbaijan's positive attitude toward transportation and environmental concerns, which are currently among the most crucial to the CICA.



During the meeting, the parties discussed the CICA's transformation, the organization's focus on issues of mutual interest and current challenges, preparation for the ministerial meeting chaired by Azerbaijan, the upcoming summit, and regional issues.

This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the hub of the world to receive circa 70,000–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. The COP—the Conference of the Parties—is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Germany's Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

News.Az