Azerbaijani FM meets with EU Ambassador for the Eastern Partnership Program

On February 15, 2023, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov met with Christina Johannesson, Ambassador of the European Union for the Eastern Partnership Program, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs told APA.

During the meeting, the current situation of the Eastern Partnership, issues of cooperation between Azerbaijan and EU in several fields, especially energy security and developing alternative energy resources, and the current situation in the region were discussed. Moreover, during the meeting, attention was paid to the priorities of Sweden during the presidency of the Council of the European Union and the issues of cooperation both with Sweden and between the European Union and our country in this context.

