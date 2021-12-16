News.az
Tag:
Eastern Partnership
Azerbaijani FM attends Eastern Partnership ministerial meeting
12 Dec 2023-05:48
Azerbaijani FM meets with EU Ambassador for the Eastern Partnership Program
15 Feb 2023-15:15
Azerbaijani FM attends Eastern Partnership ministerial meeting
12 Dec 2022-11:40
Brussels to host ministerial meeting of Eastern Partnership countries
05 Dec 2022-10:04
President Ilham Aliyev: If Armenia wants peace, it should refrain from very dangerous rhetoric
17 Nov 2022-15:07
President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by EU's Special Envoy for Eastern Partnership
17 Nov 2022-08:49
French ambassador for Eastern Partnership to visit Baku
27 Apr 2022-09:39
Eastern Partnership countries have potential to develop relations – EU envoy
14 Mar 2022-10:05
Coordination of positions, successes and results of Azerbaijan's foreign policy -
ANALYTICS
29 Jan 2022-11:31
Azerbaijan always opposed creation of Eastern Partnership program in confrontational context - MFA
16 Dec 2021-19:17
