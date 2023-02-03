Azerbaijani FM meets with Hungarian counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has met up with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Peter Szijjártó, News.az reports.

During the meeting, the sides discussed bilateral and multilateral cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan and Hungary, including the current situation in the region.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov hailed the rapid development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Hungary in various areas, including political, economic, trade, humanitarian, energy security, education and others.

Emphasizing development of cooperation between the two countries in the field of energy security, including alternative energy, the minister said that the "Agreement on strategic partnership in the field of green energy development and transmission" between the governments of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary signed in December 17 last year made an important contribution to the cooperation in this field.

FM Bayramov also informed his Hungarian counterpart about the post-conflict situation in the region, steps taken by Azerbaijan to advance the peace agenda, and the military-political provocations of Armenia that undermine this process. The FM also highlighted the restoration and reconstruction projects implemented in the region. He also touched upon provocations committed on the Lachin road that caused the rightful protest of Azerbaijan’s civil society representatives, noting that the baseless claims of the Armenian side regarding the latest events are aimed at misleading the international community.

Hungarian Minister Peter Szijjártó expressed his country’s interest in further developing the strategic relations between the two countries, and stressed the need to use the existing potential in this regard. On the role of Azerbaijan in Europe's energy security, Minister Peter Szijjártó emphasized the contribution of the joint projects implemented in this regard to the cooperation. He also pointed out the prospects for the involvement of Hungarian companies in the restoration and reconstruction activities carried out by Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

News.Az