Azerbaijani FM meets with Nicaraguan counterpart

On July 6, 2023, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Nicaragua Denis Ronaldo Moncada Colindres, who arrived in Azerbaijan to attend the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement, News.az reports citing the MFA.

During the meeting, the parties discussed in detail future activities and plans on international multilateral platforms, especially within the framework of the Non-Aligned Movement.

Bayramov expressed gratitude for the support of Azerbaijan's initiatives during Azerbaijan's chairmanship within the framework of the Non-Aligned Movement.

The ministers agreed to the further development of bilateral relations between countries, holding consultations between the ministries of foreign affairs on a regular basis.

Nicaraguan FM said that his country appreciates the successful chairmanship of Azerbaijan in the Non-Aligned Movement and the globally significant initiatives to combat COVID-19 put forward by the President of Azerbaijan as Chairman of the NAM.

The parties exchanged views on current issues on the international agenda, including the regional situation.

News.Az