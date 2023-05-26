Azerbaijani FM meets with the Apostolic Nuncio of the Holy See in Azerbaijan

On May 26, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, met with Archbishop Marek Solchinski, Apostolic Nuncio in the Republic of Azerbaijan, the seat of the Holy See being Ankara, Türkiye, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.az.

Azerbaijan-Vatican relations, as well as the current state of the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process were discussed at the meeting.

The importance of cooperation projects, mutual visits and dialogue between Azerbaijan and the Vatican in a number of directions was emphasized.

The new realities that have emerged in the region during the post-conflict period, the restoration and construction projects carried out in the liberated territories, the steps taken by our country to ensure peace and stability in the region, including the signing of the peace agreement, the opening of all communications, and other issues, were brought to attention at the meeting.

Archbishop Marek Solchinski highly appreciated Azerbaijan's efforts to establish mutual understanding, brotherhood and solidarity among the representatives of different religions.

During the meeting, the parties also exchanged views on other topics of mutual interest.

