Azerbaijani FM meets with the newly appointed ambassador of Malaysia

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov received the newly appointed Ambassador of Malaysia to the Republic of Azerbaijan Ahmad Kamrizamil Bin Mohd Rza, News.az reports citing the Ministry.

Ambassador Ahmad Kamrizamil Bin Mohd Rza first presented a copy of his credentials to Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov congratulated Ambassador Ahmad Kamrizamil Bin Mohd Rza on his appointment and wished him success in his future activities.

At the meeting, issues of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Malaysia, prospects for developing bilateral relations, including joint efforts in the field of tourism and education, as well as the current regional situation were discussed.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov informed the other side about the occupation of our territories for nearly 30 years and the normalization process in the post-conflict period.

Ambassador Ahmad Kamrizamil Bin Mohd Raza thanked for the warm reception and said that he will spare no efforts in the direction of further development of relations between Azerbaijan and Malaysia during his tenure.

During the meeting, opinions were also exchanged on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az