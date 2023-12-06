Azerbaijani FM meets with US Assistant Secretary of State

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has met with US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien.

The meeting revolved around the bilateral and multilateral cooperation agenda between the two countries, the current situation in the region, as well as the prospects of the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The sides highlighted the importance of historic cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United States in a number of areas, stressing the significance of bolstering bilateral relations based on mutual interests.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized that Azerbaijan, as the initiator of the main elements of the peace process with Armenia, is an interested party in establishing peace and stability in the region.

FM Bayramov also underscored the importance of intensification of the border delimitation negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia on a bilateral basis, which is one of the other directions of normalization.

The two also exchanged views on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

News.Az