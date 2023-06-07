Azerbaijani FM met with Prime Minister of Slovakia

+ ↺ − 16 px

On June 7, 2023, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with the Prime Minister of Slovakia Ľudovít Ódor within the framework of his business trip to the Slovak Republic, News.az reports.

At the meeting, issues on the agenda of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Slovakia in political, economic, energy security, cultural, tourism, humanitarian and other fields, including regional and international security issues, were discussed.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said that the current dialogue between the two countries, mutual visits and contacts, including political consultations, made an important contribution to the development of relations. In this direction, the importance of expanding the existing contract-legal base between Azerbaijan and Slovakia in the direction of further development of relations was emphasized and the importance of the agreement signed during the visit was noted.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov spoke about the large-scale restoration and construction works carried out in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, and talked about the possible contribution that Slovak companies and investors can make to the works.

Prime Minister Ľudovít Ódor stressed that Slovakia is interested in the further development of relations with Azerbaijan and the importance of continuing efforts in this direction.

At the meeting, opinions were also exchanged on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az