Azerbaijani FM receives credentials of newly appointed ambassador of Kyrgyzstan (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received the newly appointed Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Azerbaijan Kairat Osmonaliev.

The minister congratulated the ambassador on his appointment while accepting copies of credentials.

While speaking about the centuries-old friendly relations between the two countries, based on ethnic, cultural, and religious ties, Bayramov emphasized the prospects for the development of these relations.

Presently, there is mutual understanding between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan at all levels.

The minister also expressed satisfaction with the development of cooperation between the two countries at multilateral platforms.

Osmonaliev said that despite his new appointment, he knows a lot about Azerbaijan.

The ambassador stressed that he will do everything possible to further strengthen relations between the two countries.

The ambassador conveyed greetings from Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev to Bayramov and conveyed the invitation of the minister to pay an official visit to his country.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on various aspects of the agenda of bilateral cooperation, including the strengthening of cooperation in the political, economic, humanitarian, and cultural spheres and the implementation of joint projects, as well as regional security issues of mutual interest.

The minister wished Osmonaliev success in his future activity in Azerbaijan.

News.Az

News.Az