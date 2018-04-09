Azerbaijani FM receives delegation led by SCO Secretary General

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received the delegation led by Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Rashid Alimov.

Secretary General Rashid Alimov thanked for the conditions created for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization to observe the presidential elections in the country and noted that they had productive meetings, familiarized themselves with the pre-election environment and took necessary measures to observe the elections, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

Noting that Azerbaijan is a partner of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization dialogue, the Secretary-General praised our country's active participation in the cultural and social events held within the framework of the organization.

Expressing his gratitude to Secretary General Alimov for the support provided to development of relations between Azerbaijan and the organization, Mammadyarov said Azerbaijan intends to further expand cooperation with the organization and raise it to a qualitatively new level.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov noted that Azerbaijan has friendly and partners relations with SCO member states and added that the East-West, North-South and South-West transport corridor projects with the participation of our country opened wide opportunities for cooperation within the SCO.

During the meeting, the sides also touched upon raising awareness of Azerbaijani public about SCO and the implementation of the projects oriented on public diplomacy.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az





News.Az