Azerbaijani FM receives director general of Int’l Centre for Migration Policy Department

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received Dr. Michael Spindelegger, the Director General of the International Centre for Migration Policy Development, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

At the meeting it was emphasized that fruitful discussions were held at the annual international Mobility Partnership Conference organized in Baku on the sidelines of the Support to the Implementation of the Mobility Partnership with Azerbaijan (MOBILAZE). It was noted that migration is one of the most important issues of the global agenda, including the European Union.

The sides underlined that Azerbaijan closely cooperates with the International Centre for Migration Policy Development and highly appreciates the MOBILAZE project in supporting the mobility processes and people-to-people contacts, which is the important cooperation dimension between the EU and Azerbaijan. Furthermore, the sides highlighted the Readmission and Visa facilitation agreements signed between the EU and Azerbaijan serve to this dimension and underlined the commitment of Azerbaijan to the implementation of these agreements.

Touching upon the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Minister Mammadyarov stressed that Azerbaijan faced a large-scale internal migration problems. He underlined that the relevant authorities of Azerbaijan have made significant progress in improving living conditions of the refugees and IDPs. Minister informed his interlocutor on the current stage of negotiations on the settlement of the conflict.

At the meeting the sides also exchanged their views on the regional issues of mutual interest.

