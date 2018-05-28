Azerbaijani FM receives his French counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov on Sunday received the delegation headed by Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of the R

Expressing his satisfaction with visiting Azerbaijan, the French minister mentioned that he was received by President Ilham Aliyev and during the meeting very fruitful discussions were held, the Foreign Ministry told APA.

The French foreign minister congratulated the Government and people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, proclaimed on May 28, 1918.

Expressing their satisfaction with the development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and France, the sides underlined the importance of high-level meetings in further deepening of relations. The ministers appreciated the activity of inter-parliamentary friendship groups in the further development of cooperation ties between the two countries.

The ministers noted the great potential for the development of economic cooperation between the two countries and emphasized the importance of promoting mutual investment between the business communities of Azerbaijan and France and expanding cooperation between relevant agencies operating in this direction. The sides also stressed the necessity of participation of French companies and establishing joint production enterprises industrial parks and industrial sites based on Azerbaijan's specially privileged zones.

Minister Mammadyarov informed his French counterpart about the important energy, transport and infrastructure projects implemented by the initiative and direct participation of Azerbaijan and said that the realization of these projects serves to the stability and development in the region. He expressed his hope that these projects will serve to increase trade turnover and people to people relations among the countries of the region and the European Union.

The sides touched upon issues of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union, and France's support for the development of Azerbaijan's relations with the European Union was highly appreciated.

Minister Mammadyarov noted that he met with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs in Paris on May 15 and stressed that in order to achieve progress in the settlement of the conflict the fact of the military occupation of the Azerbaijani territories by Armenia should be ceased and in accordance with the demands of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions the troops of Armenian should be withdrawn from the occupied territories unconditionally and immediately and the return of internally displaced persons to their native lands should be ensured. Elmar Mammadyarov reiterated that attempts to change the internationally recognized borders of states by using force are unacceptable.

Referring to the illegal actions taken by Armenia in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and entry of the representatives of illegal regime into territories of the European Union countries, Mammadyarov pointed out the importance of preventing such illegal acts as an integral part of the settlement of conflict through negotiations.

Furthermore, during the meeting the issues of cooperation in science, education, agriculture, tourism and other areas were discussed. Also, the measures taken to promote and teach the French language in Azerbaijan were appreciated.

After the meeting, the ministers held a joint press conference.

News.Az

