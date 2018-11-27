Azerbaijani FM receives incoming South Korean ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov on Tuesday received the newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Kim Tong-op, the Foreign Ministry reported.

At the meeting, the sides highly appreciated the current level of bilateral relations between the two countries and noted the importance of increasing the volume of trade turnover. To this end, the importance of earliest holding the Joint Commission between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Korea on the economic cooperation was emphasized.

Stressing the mutual exchange of high level visits between Azerbaijan and Korea, the sides underlined the importance of further cooperation in this direction.

Minister Mammadyarov informed the ambassador about the major infrastructure projects realized with the initiative of Azerbaijan and reiterated that the Korean side might also benefit from these opportunities.

Ambassador Kim Tong-op presented the copy of his credentials to the Azerbaijani minister.

Minister Mammadyarov wished the newly appointed Korean Ambassador every success in his diplomatic activities.

News.Az

