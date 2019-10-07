Azerbaijani FM receives newly appointed ambassador of Kazakhstan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received Serzhan Abdykarimov, the newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports on Oct. 7 referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Mammadyarov congratulated Abdykarimov on his appointment as ambassador of brotherly Kazakhstan and wished him every success in the future activities.



At the meeting, the sides expressed their satisfaction over the existing close relations between the two countries in political, cultural and other spheres. The sides also emphasized the importance of further development of the economic and trade spheres between the two countries.

Abdykarimov emphasized Azerbaijan’s crucial role in the region gained due to the wise development strategy laid by Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev and successfully continued by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The ambassador also stressed the importance of the energy, transport and infrastructure projects implemented by Azerbaijan. While touching upon the successful implementation of joint projects between the two countries, he noted that these activities will be continued in the future.

Mammadyarov expressed his thanks to Kazakhstan for its principled position on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict demonstrated in the international organizations, the constant support of Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.



The sides also had an exchange over issues of mutual interest.



Abdykarimov presented a copy of his credentials to Mammadyarov.

News.Az

News.Az