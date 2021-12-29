Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani FM receives outgoing Kuwaiti ambassador

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijani FM receives outgoing Kuwaiti ambassador

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received the outgoing Kuwaiti ambassador to Azerbaijan, Saud Abdulaziz Mohamed Al-Shamlan Al-Roumi, over the completion of his diplomatic mission in the country, the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister said tweeted.

“Had a meeting with the ambassador of Kuwait Mr. Saud Abdulaziz Mohamed Al-Shamlan Al-Roumi, as he completes his diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan. We exchanged views on bilateral cooperation agenda & the perspectives of friendly relationship. I wish all the best to the ambassador,” the tweet reads.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      