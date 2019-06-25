Azerbaijani FM receives Polish Ambassador upon termination of his diplomatic term

+ ↺ − 16 px

Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov received the Ambassador of the Republic of Poland Marek Calke upon the termination of his diplomatic term.

At the meeting, the sides expressed their satisfaction over the development of political and economic relations between the two countries. It was underlined that the exchange of high-level visits between Azerbaijan and Poland contributes to further development of the existing strategic partnership relations between the countries.

Ambassador Marek Calke emphasized the commitment of the Republic of Poland to the norms and principles of international law and once more expressed the support of his country to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan within its international borders.

At the meeting, the sides exchanged their views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov highly appreciated the efforts of Ambassador Marek Calke in the development of bilateral relations. He wished Ambassador Marek Calke every success in his future endeavors.

