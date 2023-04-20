Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani FM receives US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has received US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Erica Olson, News.az reports citing Azerbaijani MFA.

The parties discussed the bilateral relations between the countries, the current situation in the region, steps to normalize relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.


