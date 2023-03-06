Azerbaijani FM speaks at Fifth UN Conference

+ ↺ − 16 px

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has addressed the Fifth UN Conference (LDC5), News.az reports.

During his speech, the Minister first of all expressed his condolences in connection with the earthquake in Türkiye and Syria.

Further, gratitude was expressed to Qatar for the high level of organization of the event and confidence was expressed that important decisions would be made at this authoritative conference to address the problems of the 46 least developed countries currently existing in the world.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted that this conference, held once every ten years, is an important event not only for solidarity, but also for reaffirming the partners' commitment to meet the needs of the least developed countries and implement the Action Plan for 2022-2031 in this area. It was noted that 39 out of 46 countries are members of the Non-Aligned Movement, which is currently chaired by Azerbaijan.

It was emphasized that, despite the fact that the territories of Azerbaijan had been under Armenian occupation for almost 30 years, the expulsion of about a million Azerbaijanis from their native lands, the death of thousands of people, the socio-economic consequences of the occupation, Azerbaijan, as a result of a successful domestic and foreign policy, overcame all difficulties from a recipient country to a donor country. The assistance provided by the Republic of Azerbaijan to about 130 countries in the fields of healthcare, education, technical and humanitarian fields was brought to the attention, the practical contribution of Azerbaijan within the framework of the Istanbul Action Plan and the Sustainable Development Goals was noted. Information was also provided on scholarship programs of the Azerbaijani government within the framework of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Non-Aligned Movement, it was emphasized that trainings were held for diplomats from 21 least developed countries. In addition, detailed information was provided on the donor activities of our country during the Covid-19 pandemic, its contribution to the global fight against the pandemic. In connection with the pandemic, Azerbaijan provided material and humanitarian support to 80 countries, offered 14 countries 1 million doses of coronavirus vaccines.

On March 2, 2023, during the Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group on Combating Covid-19 summit in Baku, it was emphasized that countries have shown solidarity during the pandemic. It was noted that Azerbaijan during the summit came up with an initiative to create funds to help Africa, as well as small developing island states, each fund was allocated 1 million US dollars, the need to support these initiatives of Azerbaijan was emphasized.

News.Az